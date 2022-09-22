Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
WRDW-TV
Here's where Atlanta's airport ranks in flier satisfaction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport ranks seventh in flier satisfaction among U.S. mega-airports, according to the latest J.D. Power ratings. With Augusta Regional Airport’s top carrier, Delta, based in Atlanta and many local residents driving to Atlanta to fly out of there, Hartsfield-Jackson is largely the...
