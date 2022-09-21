ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Tan
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

City braces for more volatility after mini-budget rocks pound

City investors are bracing for more volatility after the bonanza of tax cuts and spending measures in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget threatened to undermine their confidence in the UK. The odds of the pound hitting parity with the US dollar, for the first time ever, have jumped after sterling slumped...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Wti Oil#Us Dollar#Oil Stocks#Business Industry#Russian#European Union#The U S Federal Reserve
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 23 chart alert - No safe-haven bid amid markets turmoil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. The keen global markets turmoil...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin price climbs above $19,200 as risk takers buy the dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Matters weren’t much better in the traditional markets, which plunged into disarray following yesterday’s comments from Fed Chair...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
kitco.com

Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
STOCKS
The Hill

Congress needs to fix the antibiotic market

The market for new antibiotics is broken, and that’s a problem because our current ones are failing. Almost any antibiotic you or I take is an older generic drug discovered decades ago. Society relies on older, generic medicines because they are affordable, easy to manufacture, and widely accessible across the globe. But unlike most generic drugs that maintain their efficacy over time, our antibiotic arsenal has grown weaker thanks to a phenomenon known as resistance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kitco.com

World Economic Forum launches a new Crypto Sustainability Coalition

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Switzerland-based non-government organization revealed the new coalition on Wednesday, outlining that it will include 30 partners within...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Coinbase enters the Netherlands while Binance establishes a global advisory board

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Following the approval, Coinbase is cleared to offer retail and institutional crypto products to investors in the Netherlands,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

New U.K. bill looks to clamp down on crypto-facilitated money laundering

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new legislation, entitled "Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill," will reportedly require anyone who registers a company...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Putin replaces deputy defence chief with ‘butcher of Mariupol’ Mikhail Mizintsev

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly fired Dmitry Bulgakov, the general responsible for managing the Russian military’s faltering logistics operations in Ukraine, and replaced him with Mikhail Mizintsev, known as “the butcher of Mariupol”.The defence ministry said on Telegram on Saturday that general Bulgakov was “released” to transfer into a new role. He will reportedly be replaced by colonel general Mizintsev, who managed Russia’s siege at the port city of Mariupol in March.Mr Mizintsev was dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol” by many Ukrainians.As per the BBC, these personnel changes come amid reports that Mr Putin has taken personal charge...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy