Statesville Record & Landmark
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:. (six, seven, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two) (ten, fourteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. 05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4. (five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four) Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Statesville Record & Landmark
More Outer Banks beach houses vulnerable to collapse as Hurricane Fiona passes by, park service says
Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors to stay away from a 2-mile stretch of beach in Rodanthe through Friday as Hurricane Fiona passes by offshore, bringing the potential for more oceanfront cottages to collapse in the waves. Coastal flooding advisories are in effect for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands from...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Retired NYPD officer rescues driver from sinking car in Lake Norman
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle who ended up in the water off Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Alex Jones testifies in trial over Sandy Hook lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he and his lawyer try to limit damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting also showed up to observe his testimony in Waterbury Superior Court, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from Newtown. Jones has been in Connecticut this week in preparation for his appearance. He held a news conference Wednesday outside the courthouse, bashing the proceedings — as he has on his Infowars show — as a "travesty of justice" and calling the judge a "tyrant." He made similar comments on his way into the courthouse Thursday, indicating he may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not answer some questions.
