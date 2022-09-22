Read full article on original website
Kootenai Tribe notes war’s anniversary
BONNERS FERRY — Almost 50 years ago, the Kootenai Tribe declared war on the United States on Sept. 20, 1974, in order to be federally recognized as a tribe. Vice Chair Gary Aitken Jr. told the Bonners Ferry Herald that prior to being federally recognized the Tribe was in dire straits as tribe members were in impoverished conditions and many elders were dying due to exposure. At one point, the Kootenai Tribe had 5,000 members but by Sept. 20, 1974, only 67 Kootenai lived in Boundary County.
ITA seeking trail volunteers
The nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers for a trail maintenance project for National Public Lands Day today. ITA is recruiting volunteers for a project on Boulder Meadows, a beautiful section of the Idaho Centennial Trail in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. The volunteer crew will work to improve the tread and brush the trail. Afterwards, the crew will enjoy refreshments together to celebrate public lands. No experience necessary to join! Visit bit.ly/3dEVZ42 to sign up.
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
