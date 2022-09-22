MACHESNEY PARK — Kayla Sayyalinh finished her NIC-10 golf career the way she began it, finishing one stroke behind Ella Greenberg to just miss a playoff for medalist honors. Greenberg shot 2-under-par 70 at Atwood on Thursday to win her third straight NIC-10 individual title and lead Boylan (333) to the team title by 32 strokes over the Rockford Co-op, led by Sayyalinh's 71. Belvidere Co-op finished third at 368, followed by Hononegah at 423 and Harlem...

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO