The end of the greatest rivalry in NIC-10 girls golf history came down to a final putt
MACHESNEY PARK — Kayla Sayyalinh finished her NIC-10 golf career the way she began it, finishing one stroke behind Ella Greenberg to just miss a playoff for medalist honors. Greenberg shot 2-under-par 70 at Atwood on Thursday to win her third straight NIC-10 individual title and lead Boylan (333) to the team title by 32 strokes over the Rockford Co-op, led by Sayyalinh's 71. Belvidere Co-op finished third at 368, followed by Hononegah at 423 and Harlem...
Thousand Oaks outlasts Newbury Park in double-overtime thriller between unbeatens
"R" was for resilience, "P" stood for perseverance and "E" meant empty. Or, really, it stood for ... "Exhaustion," said Thousand Oaks High junior defensive end/tight end Blake Lauritzen amidst a swirling, joyous, raucous postgame celebration on the Lancers' home field. "I'm so tired. I've got nothing left. But I'm also so happy. ...
