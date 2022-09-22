Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.

