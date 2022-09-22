Read full article on original website
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County sheriff invites state officials to open their own homes to the homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a scathing letter to the Washington Department of Transportation about the agency's failure to clear a homeless camp from being established on its local property. “Consider this letter notice to WSDOT that I plan to clear this camp...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission OKs Comp Plan updates
SANDPOINT — The Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss and recommend updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Before recommending the revisions to the comp plan’s goals, objectives, and policies, the commission heard from Jason Johnson, a staff planner who specializes in floodway development policy. Johnson recommended...
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Work continues on highway project
SAGLE — While paving south of the Long Bridge is complete, paving on the other side is set to start, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Drivers on U.S. 95 will have noticed that paving on the highway from Pit Road in Sagle to the Bridge has been completed, Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
WSDOT says it will not clear out homeless camp near I-90 unless city leaders work to find solutions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Department of Commerce responded to the city of Spokane's letter threatening legal action unless the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya Street is cleared out by next month. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Highway 53 widening project underway
Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
'A hazardous health concern for all of us' | What it's like living near the homeless camp on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent a letter to the city of Spokane stating they would not clear the homeless camp near I-90, neighbors in that area have been left disappointed. Neighbors living near the I-90 and Freya homeless camp have been living...
What Happened with Spokane’s Improper Doctor?
You're here to learn about the alleged improper doctor, or "Dr. Improper," as I like to call him. Before we get to him, though, how about a quick refresher on the oath that doctors take when they start their career. The Hippocratic Oath. You've no doubt heard of the Hippocratic...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPD seeks public information on Spokane-area scamming suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is actively investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. The suspect, who victims call “Crypto Mike,” claims he is an investor and convinces victims to transfer him money to invest in cryptocurrency. “Mike” reportedly takes the money and...
