Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Commission OKs Comp Plan updates

SANDPOINT — The Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss and recommend updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Before recommending the revisions to the comp plan’s goals, objectives, and policies, the commission heard from Jason Johnson, a staff planner who specializes in floodway development policy. Johnson recommended...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rain has little impact on area fires

BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Work continues on highway project

SAGLE — While paving south of the Long Bridge is complete, paving on the other side is set to start, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Drivers on U.S. 95 will have noticed that paving on the highway from Pit Road in Sagle to the Bridge has been completed, Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said.
SAGLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Highway 53 widening project underway

Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
RATHDRUM, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blessing of the Hunters service set

The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
SANDPOINT, ID
97 Rock

What Happened with Spokane’s Improper Doctor?

You're here to learn about the alleged improper doctor, or "Dr. Improper," as I like to call him. Before we get to him, though, how about a quick refresher on the oath that doctors take when they start their career. The Hippocratic Oath. You've no doubt heard of the Hippocratic...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA

