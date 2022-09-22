ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67

Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blessing of the Hunters service set

The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Entertainment
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
KXLY

Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark

Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS golfers compete in CDA

HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long

Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Vernon 'Alan' Barber

Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rain has little impact on area fires

BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Jodi McKenzie recently joined the Keller Williams Realty team in Coeur d’Alene as a licensed realtor and real estate agent. Originally from Montana, she has been living and working in North Idaho in sales and marketing for 30 years. McKenzie started her college education in fine arts at Western Montana College before transferring to NIC, where she obtained her associate degree.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldog boys claim 4-0 win over Moscow

While the first half was uneventful — at least from the Bulldogs' perspective — it was a different story in the second half, boys head soccer coach Tanner French said. That half led to four goals by the Bulldogs en route to a 4-0 win over Moscow. "We...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kootenai Tribe notes war’s anniversary

BONNERS FERRY — Almost 50 years ago, the Kootenai Tribe declared war on the United States on Sept. 20, 1974, in order to be federally recognized as a tribe. Vice Chair Gary Aitken Jr. told the Bonners Ferry Herald that prior to being federally recognized the Tribe was in dire straits as tribe members were in impoverished conditions and many elders were dying due to exposure. At one point, the Kootenai Tribe had 5,000 members but by Sept. 20, 1974, only 67 Kootenai lived in Boundary County.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID

