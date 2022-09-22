Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO