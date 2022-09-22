ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagle, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in woman’s death

SANDPOINT — A 57-year-old Arizona man was taken into custody Wednesday by Sandpoint Police in connection to the suspicious death of his 86-year-old mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel in downtown Sandpoint. Police were called to the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Bonner County, ID
Sagle, ID
Bonner County, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
CHATTAROY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID
#Guilty Plea
KREM2

Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance

SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Woman found dead at hotel

Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

