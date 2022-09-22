Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in woman’s death
SANDPOINT — A 57-year-old Arizona man was taken into custody Wednesday by Sandpoint Police in connection to the suspicious death of his 86-year-old mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel in downtown Sandpoint. Police were called to the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
kvnutalk
Logan man pleads guilty to raping multiple women – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has confessed to raping multiple women and will now wait to learn whether he will be sentenced to jail or prison. Spencer Eric Dodd waived his rights to a fair trial and accepted a plea deal in multiple cases. Dodd appeared Wednesday in...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
Chronicle
Washington Woman Charged With Nearly Killing 1-Year-Old After She Became Frustrated With His Crying, Court Documents Say
A 24-year-old woman is accused of shaking, squeezing and restricting the airway of a 1-year-old, leading to the near death of the child. Samara F. Bearley was charged with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment. Bearley initially told police conflicting stories about what happened to the child...
Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
Former Colville thrift store owner indicted on drug trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash – A woman who admitted to federal agents that she was a meth dealer and was having drugs delivered to her business in Colville has now been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. An affidavit filed last week in U.S. District Court lays out the case against...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance
SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
West Glen neighbors turn to C.O.P.S. after being fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Damaged garages, stolen vehicles, and needles lying around their complex have pushed neighbors living in the West Glen neighborhood of Spokane to say “enough is enough”. Neighbors say they have trouble getting police to help with property crimes in their area. Now, they’re turning to each other for help.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
KREM
City of Spokane to pay $4 million to family of man killed by police
David Novak was shot by a Spokane police officer in 2019. On Thursday, the city agreed to pay his family $4 million before the jury even entered the courtroom.
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
Northern Idaho Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $3.6 Million in Wire Fraud Scheme
COEUR D'ALENE - A 49-year-old Silver Valley woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud totaling over $3.6 million. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that 49-year-old Trina Welch, of Osburn, ID, will spend 51 months in federal prison. According to court records,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
