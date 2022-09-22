ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Commission OKs Comp Plan updates

SANDPOINT — The Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss and recommend updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Before recommending the revisions to the comp plan’s goals, objectives, and policies, the commission heard from Jason Johnson, a staff planner who specializes in floodway development policy. Johnson recommended...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal

COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Bonner County secures first surplus-funded bridge contract

A couple of Bonner County bridges are slated for facelifts in coming years after commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 20 to move forward with securing state funding meant to improve at least one-third of county-maintained bridges across Idaho currently considered in poor condition. Bonner County Road and Bridge Staff Engineer Matt...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Donate, volunteer, get involved and speak out

Bonner County is facing many critical land use issues that need our immediate attention. Developers are convincing the commissioners to give them the end of Camp Bay road and our lake access at no cost, so they can turn around and sell that land for millions of dollars and gate out the public. The term Urban water has been mysteriously defined as a shared private well, so that areas zoned suburban can now be subdivided into one-acre parcels without adequate services, paving the way for urban sprawl. We have commissioners who are spot zoning on request and claiming, without evidence, that there is no legal basis for the current 20 acre minimum zoning that preserves our rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have certainly been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rain has little impact on area fires

BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Work continues on highway project

SAGLE — While paving south of the Long Bridge is complete, paving on the other side is set to start, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Drivers on U.S. 95 will have noticed that paving on the highway from Pit Road in Sagle to the Bridge has been completed, Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said.
SAGLE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Highway 53 widening project underway

Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
RATHDRUM, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blessing of the Hunters service set

The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS golfers compete in CDA

HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
SANDPOINT, ID

