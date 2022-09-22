ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Donate, volunteer, get involved and speak out

Bonner County is facing many critical land use issues that need our immediate attention. Developers are convincing the commissioners to give them the end of Camp Bay road and our lake access at no cost, so they can turn around and sell that land for millions of dollars and gate out the public. The term Urban water has been mysteriously defined as a shared private well, so that areas zoned suburban can now be subdivided into one-acre parcels without adequate services, paving the way for urban sprawl. We have commissioners who are spot zoning on request and claiming, without evidence, that there is no legal basis for the current 20 acre minimum zoning that preserves our rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Work continues on highway project

SAGLE — While paving south of the Long Bridge is complete, paving on the other side is set to start, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Drivers on U.S. 95 will have noticed that paving on the highway from Pit Road in Sagle to the Bridge has been completed, Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said.
SAGLE, ID
KREM

Two year project to begin to add center turn lane on Highway 53

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
RATHDRUM, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rain has little impact on area fires

BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
SANDPOINT, ID
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blessing of the Hunters service set

The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes

CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
FOUR LAKES, WA

