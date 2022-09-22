Across central and northeastern Oregon and stretching into parts of neighboring Idaho and Washington, the Malheur, Ochoco, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests cover more than 6 million acres of public lands. This vast landscape sits in a rain shadow east of the Cascade Mountains and has a complex geological history that includes volcanic eruptions and landslides. The result of these factors is a range of ecosystems from forested slopes—ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, white fir, western larch, Engelmann spruce, lodgepole pine and more—to shrublands with juniper and sagebrush, as well as grasslands. These diverse ecosystems within the national forests provide incredible value to nature and people.

