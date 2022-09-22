Read full article on original website
Related
WSJ editorial board warns of the 'real' stakes of Democrats winning the midterm elections
The Wall Street Journal editorial board warned Sunday "what’s really on the ballot in November" is increased taxes, permanent changes to voting processes, and the abolishment of the Senate filibuster if Democrats maintain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. "If the election polls are right, Democrats have...
What Does the 2022 Election Mean for You?
Get ready for the midterm elections with our User’s Guide to Democracy.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
A trio of election-denying MAGA Republicans won their primaries in New Hampshire Tuesday night, the latest proof of former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP—and a potential blow to their chances in three key congressional races. The most important result in the battle for Congress came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
NPR
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
We're still a little over six weeks away from Election Day, but voting for the midterms has already started. As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, we are now officially in voting season. HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: In November, on a Tuesday, you're probably used to hearing this. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
California's fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch
Democrats are on defense as Republicans try to wrest control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. California, despite its deep-blue tilt, offers chances for both parties to flip seats. Going into this election year, California was home to two of the nation’s most vulnerable GOP incumbents; redistricting...
Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
Here's a nightmare scenario for election reform
Ghosts of the 2020 election continue to haunt the US system of government.
Politicians Who Got Behind the Stolen Election Lie
Joe Biden was elected president of the United States on Nov. 7, 2020, defeating Donald Trump by a margin of 7.1 million votes and 74 electoral votes. Over the nearly two years since, Trump has been relentless in claiming the election was stolen from him amid widespread voter fraud. These allegations have led to multiple […]
Kellyanne Conway outlines what Dems are trying to run on for the midterms
Former senior counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway spoke with Bret Baier about the Democrats' midterm strategy on Wednesday's "Special Report," and highlighted issues that voters are most concerned about ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. KELLYANNE CONWAY: The voters have been very clear for a long time what's motivating...
Comments / 0