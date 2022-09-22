Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67
Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long
Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vernon 'Alan' Barber
Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Anger discussed at Lifetree Café
What is truly worth getting angry about? Area residents are invited to join a discussion about the topic at Lifetree Café at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. We all get angry about things from time to time – some of us more often than others. For some of us, it feels like we’re constantly on the brink of losing it, where it doesn’t take much to get angry about anything. And this kind of anger can be seen everywhere we go – at work, in traffic, at the store, at home. But what is really at its root? Anger is often looked at as a bad thing, but are there things actually worth getting angry about? Maybe if we had a better understanding of our anger and where it comes from, we could learn to channel it toward something constructive – something that’s bigger than ourselves. The name of the program is “Store.”
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
