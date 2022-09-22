Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS golfers compete in CDA
HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark dominates over Harrison
HARRISON — The Wampus Cats did it again Friday night, smashing Harrison 46-0. “It was great because our freshmen and sophomores got to play,” head coach Brian Arthun said. “It was domination from the first play to the last. We didn’t let them get more than a few first downs.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67
Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog boys claim 4-0 win over Moscow
While the first half was uneventful — at least from the Bulldogs' perspective — it was a different story in the second half, boys head soccer coach Tanner French said. That half led to four goals by the Bulldogs en route to a 4-0 win over Moscow. "We...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
Bonner County Daily Bee
MCS hosting fall concert Friday
With the launch of Conservatory Concert Series, newly redesigned Little Carnegie Concert Hall at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint is poised to share exquisite music with music lovers and our community for years to come. Comprising eight performances annually, the series showcases the highest caliber in classical performance by MCS faculty and guest artists.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Bonner County Daily Bee
May peace prevail on earth
Perhaps you’ve noticed the local Community Peace Garden at 417 N. Fourth Ave. in downtown Sandpoint. Years ago, members of First Presbyterian Church removed the chain-link fence. This opened the lawn area of the church yard. A design was created, Sandpoint Rotary built a gazebo, benches and picnic tables were added, fruit trees and bushes were planted, and raised garden beds now grow food for those who are hungry. The space is like an outdoor sanctuary, and many people read by the Little Free Library, or eat lunch at round picnic tables, or find a shady spot on a hot summer day. People make use of this space every day.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Movers & Shakers
Jodi McKenzie recently joined the Keller Williams Realty team in Coeur d’Alene as a licensed realtor and real estate agent. Originally from Montana, she has been living and working in North Idaho in sales and marketing for 30 years. McKenzie started her college education in fine arts at Western Montana College before transferring to NIC, where she obtained her associate degree.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
KXLY
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
KXLY
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long
Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
KREM
Two year project to begin to add center turn lane on Highway 53
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
