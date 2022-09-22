Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO