Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Cheney, Julie Barbara (Reese)
Cheney Julie Barbara Reese Cheney 43 Preston, Idaho passed away September 21, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Harris, Clayton Wilcott
Clayton Wilcott Harris (Tate) passed quickly on Tuesday, Sept 20th, at his home in Robin, Idaho. He was born July 20, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Father Raymond Sylvester Harris and Mother Minerva Sue Harris ( Smith ). He married the love of his life, Nancy Chistensen Harris on May 5, 1989. He was preceded in death by (His Parents) - Stepson Jason C Ricks - Granddaughter Annie Newbold Ricks - Brother in law Klain T Christensen - Sister in law Josie Jemmett Christensen and Sister Sarah Pauline Harris. He is survived by his Wife. Brothers: Ted ( Debbie) - Carson (Aida) - Joe (LaDon) and Pete (Vickie) HARRIS. Sons: Bryce (Stacie) - Gary (Kelcey) - Paul (Sarah) RICKS also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 25th from 7 to 8pm at Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, ID. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing for one hour prior. Lunch will take place at 12pm in the Arimo LDS Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery. Tate, We love you, miss you and happy fishing until we see you again!
USU football: Aggies make too many mistakes, fall to Rebels
For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived. UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
Ladies Day Golf
It was a beautiful sunny fall morning as eight women gathered for Ladies Day on September 21 at the Montpelier Golf Course. The women split into two teams of four and played one of their favorite and most entertaining scrambles, “Throw Mama from the Train.” In this scramble the teams are given one free throw of the golf ball on each hole. As a team they decide where it will be to their best advantage to use their free throw to improve the lie of their ball.
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
USU football: Aggies face formidable challenge in UNLV
It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Montpelier lifts fire ban, county ban still in effect
Montpelier fire chief Ed Preston announced the lifting of burn restrictions on Sept. 23, effective immediately. Outside city limits, county burn restrictions remain in place until further notice.
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Sears, Robert K.
Sears Robert K Sears 89 Logan passed away September 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 29th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30am. Full obit will appear in Tuesday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Prep girls tennis: Wolves go 10-0 in region duals for 3rd straight season
NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program. The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
Prep football: West Side's 35-game winning streak comes to an end in OT thriller
The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated. A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
Prep boys golf: Johansen leads Riverhawks again as Ridgeline secures region
Early on it looked like Ridgeline may be challenged for the Region 11 boys golf title this fall. That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. Sure, there is still the region championship next week which carries double the points as two 18-hole rounds are held, but the Riverhawks pretty much just need to show and record scores on Monday and Tuesday.
Only elephants to address in the room: Cache Republicans plan special election for county assessor
Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
Hlavaty, Lou Ann Checketts
Hlavaty Lou Ann Checketts Hlavaty 89 Logan passed away September 19, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sept. 26th at 12pm at the Lundstrom Park Chapel with a viewing prior from 11-11:45am and the night prior at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 7-8pm. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
