TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
The Associated Press

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson ready to repeat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry’s bright-colored “Sour Patch” sneakers squeaked loudly announcing his media day arrival. He then took his spot, tucked in that iconic No. 30 jersey and posed with all of his championship hardware. A trophy on either side of him, his elbows propped on the other two. The two-time MVP is showing that his swagger is as strong as ever heading into his 14th NBA season. “That championship glow is real,” Curry said with a smile.
