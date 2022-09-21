SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry’s bright-colored “Sour Patch” sneakers squeaked loudly announcing his media day arrival. He then took his spot, tucked in that iconic No. 30 jersey and posed with all of his championship hardware. A trophy on either side of him, his elbows propped on the other two. The two-time MVP is showing that his swagger is as strong as ever heading into his 14th NBA season. “That championship glow is real,” Curry said with a smile.

NBA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO