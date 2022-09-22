ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 6

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Wanna know why everything is getting so expensive? When the government prints money from thin air (like loan forgiveness), inflation explodes. It happened under Jimmy Carter. It’s happening under Biden. History always repeats itself.

Reply(4)
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

UHERO predicts recession in the US 'within 12 months'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States will see a recession within the next 12 months. That's according to a brand new report released this morning by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization (UHERO). The latest economic report revealed a darker horizon for the state since the last UHERO...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Election State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
KITV.com

New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy