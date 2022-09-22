Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Wanna know why everything is getting so expensive? When the government prints money from thin air (like loan forgiveness), inflation explodes. It happened under Jimmy Carter. It’s happening under Biden. History always repeats itself.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After death of a young woman, Hawaii residents highlight human rights concerns in Iran
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaii residents gather to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. On Sunday, dozens of people lined up outside of the State Capitol to show their support for the people of Iran. Protests have been spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona weighs in on new direction for Aloha Stadium project
We asked both gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona — for their thoughts about the proposed new direction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project. We talked with former Lieutenant Governor and Republican Duke Aiona on Friday. Whoever wins during the general election...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
KITV.com
UHERO predicts recession in the US 'within 12 months'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States will see a recession within the next 12 months. That's according to a brand new report released this morning by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization (UHERO). The latest economic report revealed a darker horizon for the state since the last UHERO...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
KITV.com
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KITV.com
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
KITV.com
New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
KITV.com
Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, emergency allotments. The disaster emergency relief, in line with COVID emergency relief, will be extended through November 18, 2022.
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
KITV.com
Stolen Stuff Hawaii's founder discusses importance of the social media group in fighting crime
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Anti-crime social media group Stolen Stuff Hawaii has more than 160,000 members on Facebook alone. The group helps police in their efforts to fight crime.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
