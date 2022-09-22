ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sidney' is a look at an actor who pioneered a vision of racial equality in Hollywood

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Reginald Hudlin and supported by Poitier's surviving family, Apple TV+'s documentary Sidney details the life of actor-director-activist Sidney Poitier. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The life of pioneering actor, director and activist Sidney Poitier is explored in a new documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey...
NPR

Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker, studio mogul, philanthropist - It's hard to keep track of every one of Tyler Perry's hats. But with his latest film, he's put on a new one - reclaimer of a lost love. The love in question is a screenplay he wrote more than two decades ago. He says it was actually his very first, but he put it aside because he didn't have the skills or, frankly, the wherewithal to get it made until now, after more than a billion dollars in ticket sales to his previous films and building his own 330-acre studio. The film is called "A Jazzman's Blues," and it's the story of two kindred spirits who love each other but are kept apart by race, class, colorism and the general oppressiveness of the apartheid south. And Tyler Perry is with us now to tell us more about this passion project.
NPR

Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, about her new film, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've ever been to a Disney theme park, especially as a child, there's a good chance you were swept away...
NPR

'Love and Stuff' is a moving memoir about motherhood

When Judith Helfand's mother was being treated for cancer, her family gathered around. JUDITH HELFAND: My two older brothers, myself and my sister-in-law - we took turns reading the side effects of this experimental drug. And with each side effect, my mother would chortle and laugh more until we were all laughing so hard there were tears running down our faces. And my mother said, at 83, I'm going to have acne, and I'm going to have diarrhea, and it's going to be the last six weeks of my life? And we were all laughing so hard. We're like, please don't do this. Let's just have a nice hospice. So that's what we did.
The Independent

Netflix users confused by news original series Hemlock Grove will be removed for good

Netflix users are calling out the streaming service for removing an original series for good.Every month, licenced films and TV shows are taken down due to rights surrounding how long they are allowed to be on the service for.It’s been widely believed that the original series developed by Netflix are safe, and will always be available to view. However, this is clearly not the case, and one such casualty will be Hemlock Grove.The horror series, created by Brian McGreevy was first released in April 2013, and ran for three seasons. Its cast included Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård.It turns...
