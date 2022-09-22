Read full article on original website
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift. Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout. “It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Yardbarker
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Pitching matchups for the Giants-Diamondbacks series
When: 5:10 p.m., Saturday. Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.15 ERA) vs. Giants RHP Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Kelly needs one inning of work to achieve a season high in innings pitched. He tossed 183 ⅓ innings in 2019. He already has...
