Herald-Journal
Cheney, Julie Barbara (Reese)
Cheney Julie Barbara Reese Cheney 43 Preston, Idaho passed away September 21, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Porter, Fern (Shumway)
Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived. She was actively involved in music in high school and throughout her life. She married Willard D. Porter (Bill) on August 29, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children, 27 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding leadership and teaching positions in every auxiliary organization. Some of her talents and hobbies include sewing, upholstery, extraction/family history, gardening, and teaching piano lessons. Fern was a faithful visiting teacher for over 50 years, never missing a month. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Kent D. (Kayla) Porter of Pleasant View, Utah; Steve (Carla) Porter of Richmond, Utah; Barbara (Bruce) Howard of Perry, Utah; W. Douglas (Debbie) Porter of Franklin, Idaho; Karen (Kent) Wheiler of Issaquah, Washington; Susan (Danny) Carter of Washington Terrace, Utah; by a sister, Lorna Wiser of Cedar City, Utah; and by a brother, Perry Shumway of Brigham City, Utah. She was preceded in death 31 years ago by her husband, Bill. She is also preceded in death by her parents, by two brothers, Mark and Wayne; by her sister, Beverly Shumway; by a grandson, Shawn Porter; and by two great-grandchildren, Michael James Porter and Taylor Mickell Porter. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center for their loving and tender care. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Harris, Clayton Wilcott
Clayton Wilcott Harris (Tate) passed quickly on Tuesday, Sept 20th, at his home in Robin, Idaho. He was born July 20, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Father Raymond Sylvester Harris and Mother Minerva Sue Harris ( Smith ). He married the love of his life, Nancy Chistensen Harris on May 5, 1989. He was preceded in death by (His Parents) - Stepson Jason C Ricks - Granddaughter Annie Newbold Ricks - Brother in law Klain T Christensen - Sister in law Josie Jemmett Christensen and Sister Sarah Pauline Harris. He is survived by his Wife. Brothers: Ted ( Debbie) - Carson (Aida) - Joe (LaDon) and Pete (Vickie) HARRIS. Sons: Bryce (Stacie) - Gary (Kelcey) - Paul (Sarah) RICKS also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 25th from 7 to 8pm at Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, ID. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing for one hour prior. Lunch will take place at 12pm in the Arimo LDS Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery. Tate, We love you, miss you and happy fishing until we see you again!
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
Clarkston Santa Claus creates bus stop play area
A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season. Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
What's Up With That: Was Smithfield's Pumphouse Road renamed Wheeler Way?
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as “Pumphouse Road” since God’s dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher.
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Stokes Nature Center receives $1.9 million grant for outdoor classroom, nature park in Nibley
Stokes Nature Center is looking to begin development on a new outdoor classroom and nature park in Nibley after being awarded $1.9 million in federal funds earlier this month. Located on the north side of 2600 South near Ridgeline High School, the near 11 acre parcel of land was donated to Stokes in 2003, according to Stokes Executive Director Kendra Penry.
Update: Six-vehicle crash on U.S. 89/91 results in fatality; five hour road closure
The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a multi-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. Highway 89-91 south of Logan resulted in one fatality and another party critically injured. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center and closed down that portion of U.S. 89/91 for around five hours before it was reopened.
Hlavaty, Lou Ann (Checketts)
Lou Ann Checketts Hlavaty, 89, of Logan, passed away September 19, 2022. A funeral is scheduled Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 N. 1600 East in Logan. A viewing is scheduled at the chapel prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. There will also be a viewing Sunday night from 7 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 E. Center St. in Logan.
Logan hospital recognized as a top performing hospital
Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a release sent out by the hospital. The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from...
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
Prep football: West Side's 35-game winning streak comes to an end in OT thriller
The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated. A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Prep football: Riverhawks score last, edge Wolves
NORTH LOGAN — Playing on Thursday night for television, the Wolves and Riverhawks kept fans on the edge of their seats. Ridgeline was able to score early in the fourth quarter, stop Green Canyon when it counted and run out the clock for a hard fought Region 11 football victory, 21-14. It was a battle right to the end between the two preseason favorites who have dealt with some adversity this season.
Only elephants to address in the room: Cache Republicans plan special election for county assessor
Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
Hlavaty, Lou Ann Checketts
Hlavaty Lou Ann Checketts Hlavaty 89 Logan passed away September 19, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sept. 26th at 12pm at the Lundstrom Park Chapel with a viewing prior from 11-11:45am and the night prior at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 7-8pm. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
USU football: Aggies face formidable challenge in UNLV
It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Douglass, Glenna Stell
Douglass Glenna Stell Douglass 81 Kaysville, UT passed away September 20, 2022. A full obituary to appear at a later date. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
