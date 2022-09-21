Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived. She was actively involved in music in high school and throughout her life. She married Willard D. Porter (Bill) on August 29, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children, 27 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding leadership and teaching positions in every auxiliary organization. Some of her talents and hobbies include sewing, upholstery, extraction/family history, gardening, and teaching piano lessons. Fern was a faithful visiting teacher for over 50 years, never missing a month. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Kent D. (Kayla) Porter of Pleasant View, Utah; Steve (Carla) Porter of Richmond, Utah; Barbara (Bruce) Howard of Perry, Utah; W. Douglas (Debbie) Porter of Franklin, Idaho; Karen (Kent) Wheiler of Issaquah, Washington; Susan (Danny) Carter of Washington Terrace, Utah; by a sister, Lorna Wiser of Cedar City, Utah; and by a brother, Perry Shumway of Brigham City, Utah. She was preceded in death 31 years ago by her husband, Bill. She is also preceded in death by her parents, by two brothers, Mark and Wayne; by her sister, Beverly Shumway; by a grandson, Shawn Porter; and by two great-grandchildren, Michael James Porter and Taylor Mickell Porter. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center for their loving and tender care. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO