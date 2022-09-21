Read full article on original website
Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies
Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren suspension trial could get messy for Gov. DeSantis, constitutional lawyers says
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is still out of a job, but a federal district court judge wants a trial to decide whether he should get it back. The twice-elected state attorney was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for neglect of duty and incompetence back in...
WSVN-TV
Local Democratic leaders condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis for moving migrants to Massachusetts
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Local Democratic leaders slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his decision to move migrants to Massachusetts. Several of those Democratic leaders met at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral to condemn DeSantis for sending Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, Thursday. They are calling DeSanits’...
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill to fight influence of ‘leftist governments’ in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed legislation that would prohibit the purchase of lands near military bases by “China and other countries of concern.”. This proposal, coupled with a recent bill that was passed to target “malign foreign influence in the state of Florida,”...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
DeSantis suspends Florida county commissioner over corruption allegations
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of a Miami-Dade county commissioner Tuesday in an executive order.
pasconewsonline.com
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
tamaractalk.com
Disparaging Remarks and Accusations of Commissioners on their Cellphones at Marathon Meeting
Tamarac city commission meetings are generally not for the faint-hearted, and the latest one was no exception. What started as a debate about whether residents who misbehave during public comments should be removed from the commission turned into a discussion on Sunshine Law and cellphone use on September 14. When...
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
Weeks before election, DeSantis proposes slew of family-friendly tax breaks while slamming Dems over inflation
BOCA RATON, FLA. – Seven weeks before he squares off against Democrat Charlie Crist in November's election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted of a series of tax breaks he is proposing to help families while knocking inflation he blamed on Crist's party. The governor noted that the state granted...
floridapolitics.com
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'. The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots. The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features...
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
floridapolitics.com
In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis
'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
County OKs $10B budget; Regalado tangles with Levine Cava
In the wee hours of the morning, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved a record $10 billion budget that raises taxes but also develops new programs to help residents with soaring housing costs — but not before Commissioner Raquel Reglado tangled with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on an additional benefit for senior citizens. Locally, […]
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
WSVN-TV
Broward County commissioners scheduled to vote on smoking ban bill
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are meeting to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping. The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches. Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer. The law will not go into...
floridapolitics.com
DeSantis administration’s proposed rule will delay access to care for poor, autistic children, providers say
The proposed rule comes as the state struggles to hold down the costs of applied behavior analysis services for children with autism. Providers are warning that poor children with autism won’t be able to timely receive important applied behavior analysis (ABA) services under a proposed regulation being pushed by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration.
