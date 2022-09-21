ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 39-31 in home games and 82-66 overall. The Padres have a 47-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 36-35 on the road and 87-62 overall. The Cardinals are 48-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .322 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 76 walks and 112 RBI. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals 6-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto. With one out in the ninth, Jarred Kelenic and Jesse Winker singled ahead of Raleigh’s tiebreaking RBI double off Brad Keller (6-14). Raleigh had tied the score 5-5 as a pinch-hitter with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to start the sixth inning. Paul Sewald (5-4) earned the victory with two scoreless innings and Andres Munoz worked the ninth for his fourth save.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Verhagen
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Alex Reyes
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history

St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting eighth in Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will operate left field after Miguel Vargas was rested at home. In a matchup versus Arizona's Zac Gallen, our models project Thompson to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#Cardinals 104#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi
FanSided

4 takeaways as Cardinals avoid sweep by Padres

After getting shut out in three consecutive games, the St. Louis Cardinals finally broke the cycle and won with help from the team’s youngsters. The Cardinals had a terrible string of bad luck as they lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday 5-0 and Wednesday 1-0. But with some help from the club youngsters, they pulled out an impressive 5-4 victory over the Padres Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

David Peralta batting cleanup for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta will take over left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right, Manuel Margot was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Manoah, our...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy