WTKR
Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Kachelle Refour
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to set foot anywhere inside or around First Colonial High School and not see Kachelle Refour. "I don't like to be still," the Patriot senior pointed out. "I like to constantly be doing something." Refour has no problem keeping busy. She's the star centerfielder...
WTKR
Two streets named to honor fallen Virginia Beach Officers in Kingston Estates
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This week, leaders gathered in Virginia Beach to honor two fallen police officers in a special ceremony. Two streets in the Kingston Estates neighborhood have been dedicated in memory of Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William Black. The two were killed in a helicopter accident in...
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing and endangered man. 48-year-old Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot at 912 Beaumead Court. Police say there's reason to believe that Manishkumar is suicidal and may do harm to himself. They...
