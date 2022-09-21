ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Kachelle Refour

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to set foot anywhere inside or around First Colonial High School and not see Kachelle Refour. "I don't like to be still," the Patriot senior pointed out. "I like to constantly be doing something." Refour has no problem keeping busy. She's the star centerfielder...
Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing and endangered man. 48-year-old Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot at 912 Beaumead Court. Police say there's reason to believe that Manishkumar is suicidal and may do harm to himself. They...
