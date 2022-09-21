Read full article on original website
EA SPORTS™ Defines the Sound of the World’s Game With the Official FIFA 23 Soundtrack
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) revealed the official soundtrack of the highly anticipated EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23, sharing the beats and rhythms that will accompany players through the most expansive FIFA to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005369/en/ Photo: EA SPORTS
Ted Lasso Fans Can't Believe FIFA 23 Announcement
FIFA 23 announced that Ted Lasso would officially be in this year's game and fans cannot believe this is their life. The Apple TV+ show hinted that a reveal could be coming this week and basically 24 hours later, it was being announced by the publisher. Jason Sudekis' manager is in a lot of modes, you can take AFC Richmond to the Premier League or have him in your career mode. A lot of fans will be chomping at the bit to raise the franchise up through the ranks. Even more exciting is the fact that fan favorites like Roy Kent, Isaac McAdoo, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya will be in the game. It's a wild time on social media as people discover the news for themselves in real-time. Check out some of the reactions for yourself down below!
Modern Warfare 2's beta has already had more concurrent players on PC than FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042
And that's just the first 24 hours...
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers
Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
PUBG permabans Steam chargeback fraudsters
Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is at the moment enjoying a second wind. Following a nonsensical name change last year (to PUBG: Battlegrounds) it followed-up by going free-to-play in January, a belated recognition that the genre it popularised risked leaving the game behind. It worked too, with the game picking up more than 80,000 users per day since the switch, and owner Krafton reporting a 20% bump in revenue.
A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware
Hackers have really been targeting the gaming industry this week — and seem to have focused on companies linked to Take-Two Interactive. On Tuesday, game publisher 2K Games notified the public that an “unauthorized third party” had compromised its help desk platform and used it to send malicious links to customers. The disclosure came just one day after Rockstar confirmed that development footage from GTA VI was stolen and leaked by a hacker who had broken into its network and downloaded confidential data.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer modes list
Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the last game in the series, adding in new weapons, maps and modes. The modes are particularly interesting this time around, with a new third-person view available in some of them. Each mode has a different set of objectives, player count and maps, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into before loading in.
