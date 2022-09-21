FIFA 23 announced that Ted Lasso would officially be in this year's game and fans cannot believe this is their life. The Apple TV+ show hinted that a reveal could be coming this week and basically 24 hours later, it was being announced by the publisher. Jason Sudekis' manager is in a lot of modes, you can take AFC Richmond to the Premier League or have him in your career mode. A lot of fans will be chomping at the bit to raise the franchise up through the ranks. Even more exciting is the fact that fan favorites like Roy Kent, Isaac McAdoo, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya will be in the game. It's a wild time on social media as people discover the news for themselves in real-time. Check out some of the reactions for yourself down below!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO