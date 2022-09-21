Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! A cold front is bringing us strong storms into tonight and a cooling trend for the workweek. It has been an active evening, especially for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Numerous reports of trees down and power outages from these strong storms booking it east at 55 MPH. Storms will quickly move through the rest of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina the rest of this evening into tonight.

