Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Consequences Of Your Choices

 2 days ago

Today, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “ The Consequences Of Your Choices .”

Today is the first day of the rest of your life. So you must decide what you’re going to do with it. Every morning you wake up, you face a series of choices, you can choose a choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of that choice. You can choose to get up and get busy or you can choose to stay in bed you can choose to do nothing with his day, or you can choose to make it an incredible day. You make the choice but keep in mind you can make the choice but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice.

Let’s say a person decides to jump off a building, they can make that choice, but they cannot choose the consequence. They might hit the ground and maybe miraculously bounce up and walk away but they might hit the ground splat you know what I’m saying? So you cannot choose which one will happen to you. So you must choose wise action and make a wise decision and decide to make the rest of your life the best of your life starting today. This is a great day for a great day.


Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

