Maryland at Michigan odds, picks, and predictions
The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) travel to The Big House to battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. J.J. McCarthy has finally...
Novi, Ann Arbor Skyline square off in more than battle of Miss Volleyball candidates
They lined up and waited patiently for their turn to snap a photo with Ann Arbor Skyline senior Harper Murray following Thursday's match. What little girl wouldn't want their picture taken with the No. 1-ranked volleyball player in the country?. There were elementary players wearing their red St. James CYO...
Blocked field goal secures Brighton's win over Northville in clash of unbeatens
NORTHVILLE — As he rose up from the middle of the line and felt the football hit his hand, Nick Thalacker knew it was over. “I felt so much relief,” Thalacker said. “We won the game.”. Just when it looked like overtime might be needed to settle...
Sellers Buick/GMC celebrates 50 years in business
Farmington Hills car dealership Sellers Buick/GMC reached a milestone, celebrating 50 years in the automotive business. Bob Sellers, the original owner, opened his Pontiac car dealership in 1972 in Redford. His father owned a Ford dealership in Detroit, located at Southfield and Grand River, and he grew up admiring the car industry. The oil embargo hit the country in 1973, and Sellers’ new car dealership faced its first – one of many – business challenges.
Ground Control, an indie coffee roaster, opens in downtown Farmington
The owners of Ground Control Coffee Roasters are very aware that coffee is more than just a pick-me-up for lots of people. They love coffee as much as anyone else, so they want to make it right. "It’s an important ritual for a lot of people, ourselves included," James McLaughlan,...
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
