East Lansing, MI

HometownLife.com

Maryland at Michigan odds, picks, and predictions

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) travel to The Big House to battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. J.J. McCarthy has finally...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Sellers Buick/GMC celebrates 50 years in business

Farmington Hills car dealership Sellers Buick/GMC reached a milestone, celebrating 50 years in the automotive business. Bob Sellers, the original owner, opened his Pontiac car dealership in 1972 in Redford. His father owned a Ford dealership in Detroit, located at Southfield and Grand River, and he grew up admiring the car industry. The oil embargo hit the country in 1973, and Sellers’ new car dealership faced its first – one of many – business challenges.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
