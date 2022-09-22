Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-Kansas State: One Big Thing
If the Sooners' 3-0 start and No. 6 ranking is not a mirage, they'll handle their business Saturday against the feisty Kansas State Wildcats.
Baylor MBB Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule on Friday, completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions. BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big...
Halftime Report: Mississippi Valley at Jackson State
Halftime report of the Mississippi Valley State versus Jackson State football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Sept. 24 at Jack Trice Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Baylor Basketball Complete 2022-23 Schedule
The Baylor Bears look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the third-straight year.
Novi, Ann Arbor Skyline square off in more than battle of Miss Volleyball candidates
They lined up and waited patiently for their turn to snap a photo with Ann Arbor Skyline senior Harper Murray following Thursday's match. What little girl wouldn't want their picture taken with the No. 1-ranked volleyball player in the country?. There were elementary players wearing their red St. James CYO...
