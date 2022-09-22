ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule on Friday, completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions. BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big...
