Tennis

The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?

Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
TENNIS
