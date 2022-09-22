Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...

