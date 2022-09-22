Read full article on original website
Related
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed
Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Look: Tearful Moment Between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Went Viral
Roger Federer competed in the final match of his professional career on Friday night, teaming up with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in this year's Laver Cup. They faced Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World. Federer and Nadal were unable to take down Sock and Tiafoe, but to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash
Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roger Federer set to play 'special' final match of career on Friday with Rafael Nadal
After numerous close battles against each other over the years, Roger Federer will get to enjoy what he called a "special moment" in partnering with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.
Roger Federer says emotional goodbye to tennis: 'It's been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again'
Tennis legend Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career. On Friday, Federer stepped onto the court one last time, participating in the Laver Cup international tournament in London, England. After he and doubles partner Rafael Nadal fell to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, Federer took center...
Comments / 0