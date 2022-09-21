Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reaping the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon, Detroit coach Dan Campbell stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota. Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three points and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left, and he quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right. The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback for a 28-24 victory on Sunday. “I should have gone for it on fourth down. I told the team that: Should have gone for it,” Campbell said. “I just felt like, ‘You know what? Let’s kick the field goal. We go up by six and force them to score a touchdown for the win.’”
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his 26th save, giving up a run, a walk and a hit. He struck out rookie Corbin Carroll to end it, throwing one pitch at 104 mph to match his fastest of the season on Friday.
Indiana basketball hosted official visits for a pair of five-star prospects from Montverde Academy, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley. Indiana coach Mike Woodson recruited Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau out of Montverde in the class of 2022.
