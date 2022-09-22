INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO