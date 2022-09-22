Read full article on original website
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Scientists claim nanogenerators could produce significant electricity from sea waves
Wave power from the sea has a lot of potential as a renewable energy source, but it is still not widely used. However, it may soon receive the boost it needs to become commercially viable thanks to a new invention made up of tiny generators that rely on the triboelectric effect, according to an article published by New Scientist on Friday.
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?
As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds
A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to artificially keep rocketing energy bills at £2,500, to the tune of tens of billions of pounds, research by the Trades Union Congress suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation firm – in the vein of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government...
InnovaFeed nabs $250M to extend its vertical insect farms to the US
While countless companies are developing alternative and more sustainable ways for humans to get their protein fixes such as through lab-grown meat, others are tackling the underlying problem from a different angle by exploring new ways of fostering the traditional meat and fish populace through insect protein. InnovaFeed is one of several biotechnology companies to emerge with a focus specifically on harnessing insects and transforming them into nutrients for animals — this includes aquaculture (fish farming), poultry and swine, and pet food. On top of that, InnovaFood creates organic fertilizers out of insect poop to boost plant and crop growth.
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
Volkswagen, Elia sign MoU to explore vehicle integration into power grid
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) charging unit Elli has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belgian network operator Elia (ELI.BR) and one of its start-ups to explore the integration of electric vehicles into the power grid.
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
Chinese scientists experiment with ethylene and coal power for hypersonic travel
China is one step closer to achieving low cost hypersonic travel. Chinese researchers expect to significantly reduce the costs of commercial hypersonic travel with a novel engine using a combination of ethylene and coal powder, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)on Tuesday. In tests...
Zinc Iron Stationary Flow Batteries
Shanghai-based WeView has raised US$56.5 million in several rounds of financing to commercialize the zinc-iron flow battery energy storage systems technology originally developed by ViZn Energy Systems. WeView plans to invest around RMB10 billion (US$1.4 billion) in its technology over the next five years, building a 5GW factory, research &...
Honda to Cut Car Output by up to 40% in Japan on Supply Problems
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the...
Volkswagen and Belgian utility giant partner on vehicle-to-grid energy storage
Volkswagen’s charging unit Elli and re.alto, a startup owned by Brussels-based Elia, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to collaborate on ways to integrate EVs into the electricity system. The multiyear partnership plans to identify barriers to EV integration and explore how powering the grid with EV batteries...
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
