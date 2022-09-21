ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laie, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday

The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists. The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic,...
HONOLULU, HI
Laie, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity

What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer. It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

'Best of Hawaii's Best Kitchens' returns Saturday
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri

Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Restaurateur is looking for good people

Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
HONOLULU, HI

