Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaii Geek Meet returns to Magic Island this Sunday
The Hawaii Geek Meet is back! It’s the annual event that brings together people who are curious and have a passion that they love to share. Interests range from gadget lovers to coders, to designers, crafts people, and artists. The outdoor gathering had been on hiatus during the pandemic,...
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
FOR LIFE: Iapani Laloulu return to Farrington is all about family
Iapani Laloulu’s high school football journey will begin and end at Farrington High School, but the 6’2, 355 lbs. offensive lineman took a pit stop at Saint Louis for his junior season. He says it was a vital year for his growth and maturity. “Going to an all boys school they taught us a lot […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
KITV.com
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
RELATED PEOPLE
honolulumagazine.com
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity
What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer. It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.
Amtrak Just Trolled Southwest Airlines & It Was Glorious!
If you pay attention to the travel hacking world, you may have read the other day that, in partnership with Guitar World, Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on their September 16th flight from Long Beach, CA to Honolulu a free ukulele. Not only did everyone get that free gift, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri
Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
Comments / 0