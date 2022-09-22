Read full article on original website
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive...
Cole tossed after near K of Verdugo results in HR
NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole was already done for the night as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 win over the Red Sox with 103 pitches under his belt. But instead of celebrating a strikeout of J.D. Martinez, he spent the walk back to the dugout yelling at home-plate umpire Brian Knight about a call that he disagreed with in the previous at-bat, what he perceived to be a missed strike three call that would have led to an inning-ending punchout.
How Padres' rotation might look into October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres picked the right time to enjoy some of the most dominant starting pitching they’ve gotten in years. Their four straight scoreless starts over the past week marked the first time San Diego had gotten four consecutive outings without a run from its starting pitchers since 1984.
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge hits No. 60
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
With all eyes on Judge, Trevino's dramatic hit beats Sox
NEW YORK -- The anticipation for Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run stretched through a third day, but there were fireworks of a different sort on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole was ejected and Jose Trevino delivered a tiebreaking hit late in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- Lars Nootbaar got barrel on ball in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. The solo home run did not tie the game. It did not give the Cardinals a lead. But the reaction by his teammates announced that it was a big home run. “You...
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
A look at the Reds' potential 2023 rotation
CINCINNATI -- When the Reds eventually turn full attention ahead to 2023 next month, identifying rotation candidates will be one of several tasks. Luis Cessa would certainly like to be considered. Cessa wasn't overly sharp during a 5-3 Reds loss to the Brewers on Friday at Great American Ball Park...
Helsley's 104 mph heater fastest pitch in '22
SAN DIEGO -- There are times, when he’s alone and away from baseball, that Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley thinks about how everything has come together for him personally and professionally over the past few months -- and he shakes his head at the surreal nature of life. A...
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
Giants pause to watch Pujols' historic moment
All one can do when witnessing history is to stop and watch. During a break in play in Friday’s game between the Giants and D-backs, San Francisco’s infield consisting of J.D. Davis, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria huddled and watched Albert Pujols swat his historic 700th home run at Dodger Stadium on the Chase Field video screen. While they are big leaguers themselves, sometimes even they are in awe of what the legends of the game can do.
Braves hit 'rut' with clock ticking in NL East race
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves won a World Series despite having a losing record for more than half of the 2021 season and they have produced one of the game’s best records since exiting May with another losing record. The defending World Series champs might not understand the meaning of...
'Nasty' Nola rewriting September narrative
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola had some of his best stuff of the year in his 30th start of the season Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. It came in his fourth start in September. It is supposed to be Nola’s bugaboo month, but he stymied Atlanta in a 9-1 victory to cut the Phillies’ magic number to nine with 12 games to play. The Phils have a half-game lead over the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot, and they're 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers. That puts Philadelphia essentially 3 1/2 games clear of a postseason spot because it owns the tiebreaker over both San Diego and Milwaukee. If the Phillies (83-67) go just 6-6 (.500) the rest of the way to finish 89-73, Milwaukee (81-70) must go 9-2 (.818) to finish 90-72 to surpass the Phils.
Chatting with a legend on the road to 700
SAN DIEGO -- Through my most enjoyable moments of this 2022 season, many of them have been the instances when Cardinals living legend Albert Pujols would give me a few minutes before games to talk hitting, home runs and history. Imagine that: Someone who wore No. 5 in Little League...
Britton returns, eyes winning title with Yanks
NEW YORK -- In Zack Britton’s view, a significant portion of his career story has already been written over a decade-plus in the big leagues. The left-hander has earned accolades, led the Majors in categories and put his swirling signature across a substantial contract. There was only one reason...
'Renegade' Bednar returns, brings stability to 'pen
PITTSBURGH -- The Renegade is back. David Bednar was activated off the injured list and made his first appearance in nearly two months, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk in the seventh inning of the Pirates’ 3-2 loss to the Cubs on Thursday night at PNC Park. “Renegade” by Styx, the soundtrack to Bednar's entrance, may have blared throughout the ballpark earlier than expected, but Bednar was happy to be back regardless.
4 bets to consider for tonight's games on Apple TV+
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. Tonight features a compelling two-game slate of games that’ll be available exclusively on Apple TV+. We start off with what could be a historic game between the Red Sox and Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET, with Aaron Judge sitting on 60 homers. Next up will be the Cardinals and Dodgers in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. E.T., when Albert Pujols will swing for career home run No. 699. Let’s go over four bets you can take for tonight, via DraftKings Sportsbook tonight to sweat along with.
McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win
CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
