Read full article on original website
Related
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a pet owner – the five most expensive things when you own a cat or dog revealed and the shocking annual price
IF you want to own a pet, then be prepared to have an annual budget of over $3,500 for their essential needs. A new study of 2,000 pet owners – 1,000 of whom own dogs and 1,000 cat owners – revealed that half of all respondents have set up a monthly budget for their pets (52 percent) with an average cap of $308.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets, including surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
petpress.net
5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!
There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
Comments / 0