Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”
When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered American jazz saxophonist, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by Sanders’ label, Luaka Bop, on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Tamar Braxton Gives Disappointing Update on New Music
Tamar Braxton has released five full-length studio albums, her latest in 2017. She has promised new music as she continues touring but has yet to release a full project.
5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music
Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired Atlanta artist Future’s music catalogue from 2004 to 2020. According to sources, the deal was in the high eight figures. From 2004 to 2020, Future has made over 600 songs, and most of them have been an important part of the music...
Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest
Chuck D has sold a huge stake in his back catalogue including over 300 songs. The Public Enemy rapper has made a deal with his longtime publisher Reach Music to give the company 100 percent of his writer royalties plus half of his copyright interest. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting, and publishing-wise they will continue taking care of my works.”
Was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Helped by Offscreen Scandals? Of Course! They Made the Movie Sound Like a Tabloid Soap Opera
We live in an age when all kinds of behavior that was once not thought of as scandalous is now scandalous. Yet the mentality of “calling people out” can extend to less serious and sometimes even trivial things. That’s been the drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and by drama, I don’t mean the story of a Stepford housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who wakes up to discover that the candy-colored ’50s dreamworld she’s been living in is a carefully constructed nightmare. That drama, as I wrote in my review, is just okay; it starts enticingly and then loses steam. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trailblazing artist José Feliciano to receive the first Billboard Legend Award
Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award. The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their...
papermag.com
Brooke Candy Can Be Your Mistress on 'Flip Phone'
Produced by PAPER (in collaboration with Gentle Monster) An icon of the underground music, fashion and queer art worlds, Brooke Candy is a creative force unlike any other. Having spent the last three years working on her visual art and tattooing, the sex positive pop idol, who's previously collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and Rico Nasty, is gearing up to embark on her next musical era. Today, she kicks things off with her brand new solo single "Flip Phone," featuring a music video, produced by PAPER in collaboration with Gentle Monster.
NFL
NFL introduces the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL today announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multi-year partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 90 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.
Taylor Swift Accepts Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards [Pictures]
Taylor Swift was honored with the prestigious Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The honor is for her work as a songwriter and artist from 2011 through 2019 in both the country and pop genres. Swift...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karol G Brings Out Nicky Jam for Surprise Performance During Miami Concert
Karol G is more empowered, more confident, and more prosperous than ever, and that same energy oozed at her Strip Love Tour stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday night (Sept. 22), where she gave fans two very big surprises. Related Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year 09/23/2022 Following a very pumped opening set by Colombian DJ Agudelo 888, Karol G descended from the top in a heart-shaped platform performing her latest single “Gatúbela.” “I’m already in Miami, mor,” she told the crowd at around 9:30 p.m. Wearing a black leather bodysuit and knee-high boots, Karol delivered rocking new versions...
From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to know which of the five most popular tracks of 2022 will be recognized as the Hot Latin Song of the Year. Three of Bad Bunny’s hit songs, “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,”...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 23
Peter Matthew Bauer made his name as a member of The Walkmen, whose nervy, guitar-driven rock lives in the DNA of Bauer's new album, Flowers. Beth Orton has an even longer recorded legacy that stretches back to her 1996 debut, Trailer Park. Orton's new record, Weather Alive, finds the singer taking control of her own sound — and driving it in new, warmly organic directions.
Meghan Trainor Convinced Jason Derulo to Let Her Sing His Name on ‘Painkiller’
Jason Derulo was famous for singing his name in each of his songs, but eventually the honor went to Megan Trainor after some convincing.
Comments / 0