ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
musictimes.com

Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'

Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”

When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders, the revered American jazz saxophonist, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by Sanders’ label, Luaka Bop, on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Robinson
Person
Nick Love
Person
Donnie Mcclurkin
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Angel Taylor
Person
Aretha Franklin
rolling out

5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music

Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired Atlanta artist Future’s music catalogue from 2004 to 2020. According to sources, the deal was in the high eight figures. From 2004 to 2020, Future has made over 600 songs, and most of them have been an important part of the music...
MUSIC
rolling out

Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest

Chuck D has sold a huge stake in his back catalogue including over 300 songs. The Public Enemy rapper has made a deal with his longtime publisher Reach Music to give the company 100 percent of his writer royalties plus half of his copyright interest. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting, and publishing-wise they will continue taking care of my works.”
MUSIC
Variety

Was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Helped by Offscreen Scandals? Of Course! They Made the Movie Sound Like a Tabloid Soap Opera

We live in an age when all kinds of behavior that was once not thought of as scandalous is now scandalous. Yet the mentality of “calling people out” can extend to less serious and sometimes even trivial things. That’s been the drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and by drama, I don’t mean the story of a Stepford housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who wakes up to discover that the candy-colored ’50s dreamworld she’s been living in is a carefully constructed nightmare. That drama, as I wrote in my review, is just okay; it starts enticingly and then loses steam. But...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pop Music#New Orleans#Trin#Christian#Digital
papermag.com

Brooke Candy Can Be Your Mistress on 'Flip Phone'

Produced by PAPER (in collaboration with Gentle Monster) An icon of the underground music, fashion and queer art worlds, Brooke Candy is a creative force unlike any other. Having spent the last three years working on her visual art and tattooing, the sex positive pop idol, who's previously collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and Rico Nasty, is gearing up to embark on her next musical era. Today, she kicks things off with her brand new solo single "Flip Phone," featuring a music video, produced by PAPER in collaboration with Gentle Monster.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NFL

NFL introduces the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL today announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multi-year partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 90 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Karol G Brings Out Nicky Jam for Surprise Performance During Miami Concert

Karol G is more empowered, more confident, and more prosperous than ever, and that same energy oozed at her Strip Love Tour stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday night (Sept. 22), where she gave fans two very big surprises.  Related Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year 09/23/2022 Following a very pumped opening set by Colombian DJ Agudelo 888, Karol G descended from the top in a heart-shaped platform performing her latest single “Gatúbela.” “I’m already in Miami, mor,” she told the crowd at around 9:30 p.m.  Wearing a black leather bodysuit and knee-high boots, Karol delivered rocking new versions...
MIAMI, FL
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 23

Peter Matthew Bauer made his name as a member of The Walkmen, whose nervy, guitar-driven rock lives in the DNA of Bauer's new album, Flowers. Beth Orton has an even longer recorded legacy that stretches back to her 1996 debut, Trailer Park. Orton's new record, Weather Alive, finds the singer taking control of her own sound — and driving it in new, warmly organic directions.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy