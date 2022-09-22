Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release
America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?. The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?
He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Who is Drake Milligan on the “AGT” 2022 finale? Will Drake Milligan win “AGT” 2022? Where is Drake Milligan from? How old is Drake Milligan? When will “AGT” announce the 2022 winner?
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”
When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
Billboard
‘God’s Country’ Hitmaker Jordan Schmidt Inks Publishing Deal With Endurance Music Group
Endurance Music Group has signed hit songwriter-producer Jordan Schmidt to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. Schmidt’s catalog of hits includes Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” and the 5x platinum-certified “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), as well as Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” which earned ACM and CMA single of the year honors and a Grammy nomination. Schmidt is also a writer on Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Drunk Me,” as well as Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” and “Lights Come On.”
Sonics In The Soul is the sound of Buzzcocks rebooted and reinvigorated
Mancunian punk legends Buzzcocks keep the flag flying on riotous 10th album Sonics In The Soul
Exist Immortal drop video for new single Emerge and announce October live dates
London based prog metallers Exist Immortal will release new self-titled album in October
NFL
NFL introduces the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL today announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multi-year partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 90 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.
Complex
Premiere: Sidders Offers Hope With Indie-Rap-Soul Hybrid “Live For Something”
North London singer-songwriter Sidders got his career off to an incredible start, racking up serious numbers for his debut EP About Time. After that, he decided to regroup, teach himself guitar, and take things up a gear. Since then he’s released a steady stream of rap-soul hybrids, building up to his latest, “Live For Something”, which also comes with a set of visuals.
psychologytoday.com
Adam Darski and the Dynamic Evolution of Heavy Metal Music
While mainstream cultures may consider heavy metal music disturbing and destructive, studies show many benefits of this genre. Adam Darski of the band Behemoth shares how heavy metal music's ethos has helped him to evolve creatively and as a person. Heavy metal music and culture inspired Darski to have an...
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
Halsey Teams Up With Live Nation to Bring Her Makeup Brands to Festivals and Shows
Halsey is taking her makeup line to the musical masses thanks to a new partnership with Live Nation. Live Nation is teaming up with Halsey’s makeup lines, about-face and af94, to launch “fan experiences” at upcoming venues and festivals, as a way to give music fans more ways to express their personal style and creativity. Launched in 2021, about-face is a line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup products designed for high impact looks while being gentle on the skin — and the environment. Available online at aboutface.com and at UltaBeauty.com, the collection includes products for the eyes, lips, face and body,...
Rolling Stone + BACARDÍ Kicked Off Life is Beautiful with Libations and a Liberating Music Lineup
Life is Beautiful officially got off to a swingin’ start (September 16th) at Ayu Dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip as hundreds of music lovers came to juice and jam poolside for the Rolling Stone Kick-Off Party, sponsored by BACARDÍ. In honor of the massive music festival that first took over downtown Vegas in 2013, they served the Life is Beautiful official cocktail “Desert Mojito” and pooled premier performers to get the party started, including co-headliners Charly Jordan—Nevada’s own much-in-demand female disc jockey—and Cash Cash, the talented dance pop DJ trio from New Jersey. “Everybody’s having a good time in the...
Kerrang
Listen to Gen And The Degenerates' new punk rager My Perfect
North-west punks Gen And The Degenerates have just dropped new single My Perfect, a riotous track all about the idea of forbidden love. It's the first new music from Gen since their debut EP earlier this year, following a summer of touring and festivals, spreading vital messages about identity and positivity.
There Is One Song Billy Gibbons Can’t Listen To Without It Getting Stuck On Repeat
Sometimes it’s words, a tune, or an entire song that can end up stuck in a person’s head. These repetitive beats are affectionately called earworms, a term that refers to a bit of music that plays on repeat inside our heads even without it playing. Musicians experience this – and not always with their own music. This has even been the case for ZZ Top vocalist Billy Gibbons.
