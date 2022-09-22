Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Shania Twain releases new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' under Republic Nashville record label
Shania Twain has put out her new song, "Waking Up Dreaming;" the country sensations first new song in five years, and she has changed things up. She released her new song under a brand-new label, Republic Nashville, where she is the debut artist. Twain previously released music under Mercury Records/UMG...
CMT
Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale
Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards
Throwback CMA performances are just an archive of greatness. From new breakout singles, to live covers, and in this case a one-of-a-kind collaboration, these older award shows really categorize some of country’s greatest hits. And you can’t have great hits without great vocals; that’s something that Reba McEntire and...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
SFGate
Muni Long Delivers a Sultry Blast of Vintage ’90s R&B With ‘Public Displays of Affection’: Album Review
There’s been no shortage of neo-R&B albums over the past few years, but so many of them are led by breathy female singers who feel like they’re singing in your ear — very few have had full-voiced singers at the forefront. And although Muni Long isn’t a...
10 Iconic Moments From Bruce Springsteen’s Career
Musicians that survive in the music industry for decades on end can sometimes find themselves developing into nostalgia acts, sticking close to the hits they amassed in the ’60s and ’70s and not reaching much further. While there is certainly nothing wrong with that—we are as sentimental as the next journalists—there are a fair few music veterans that shun that idea and continue to allow their music to evolve with them. Bruce Springsteen falls into the latter category.
Was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Helped by Offscreen Scandals? Of Course! They Made the Movie Sound Like a Tabloid Soap Opera
We live in an age when all kinds of behavior that was once not thought of as scandalous is now scandalous. Yet the mentality of “calling people out” can extend to less serious and sometimes even trivial things. That’s been the drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and by drama, I don’t mean the story of a Stepford housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who wakes up to discover that the candy-colored ’50s dreamworld she’s been living in is a carefully constructed nightmare. That drama, as I wrote in my review, is just okay; it starts enticingly and then loses steam. But...
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Best Bruce Springsteen Lyrics That Capture the American Spirit
Few artists have so accurately captured American life in all of its nuance and spirit quite as Bruce Springsteen has. Unlike many of his rockstar peers, the persona he exhibits on stage is not that of an untouchable force, clad in spandex and imbued with an air of pretense. Instead, he stands on stage as a model of the working class with songs that are such American paradigms they should be right up there with baseball and apple pie.
Billboard
Bazzi On New Song ‘Heaven’, Cordae Collaboration, Writing For K-Pop Artists & More | Billboard News
Bazzi talks about his new song ‘Heaven’, how he got the sample for the song, his collaboration with Cordae called ‘Only Fan’, writing K-pop songs for multiple SM entertainment artists, and more! Listen to ‘Heaven’ here.
Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
Rolling Stone + BACARDÍ Kicked Off Life is Beautiful with Libations and a Liberating Music Lineup
Life is Beautiful officially got off to a swingin’ start (September 16th) at Ayu Dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip as hundreds of music lovers came to juice and jam poolside for the Rolling Stone Kick-Off Party, sponsored by BACARDÍ. In honor of the massive music festival that first took over downtown Vegas in 2013, they served the Life is Beautiful official cocktail “Desert Mojito” and pooled premier performers to get the party started, including co-headliners Charly Jordan—Nevada’s own much-in-demand female disc jockey—and Cash Cash, the talented dance pop DJ trio from New Jersey. “Everybody’s having a good time in the...
Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton Hear a ‘Sweet Symphony’ in Love
Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton make for thrilling duet partners in the collaborative tune “Sweet Symphony,” the fourth new song that Oladokun has released this year. Written by Oladokun with Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” more than lives up to its title. With its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together. “I let my walls down, lay my weapons on the floor,” Oladokun sings. Stapleton steps in for the second verse and chorus, then they join in harmony for a...
yankodesign.com
Electric Guitar with Braille fretboard helps the visually impaired master a new instrument
While simply color-coordinating or backlighting parts of an instrument may work for regular novices, it doesn’t translate to visually impaired users. Vitar hopes to solve that by covering its entire fretboard with Braille keys that can help blind and vision-impaired people navigate their way around a guitar. Vitar, however, isn’t a traditional electric guitar either – it’s a MIDI instrument styled like a guitar, which also unlocks an entire world of potential with electronic music.
