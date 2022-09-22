ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'

Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Austin
CMT

Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale

Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Women Empowerment#Bermuda#Bermudian#Pop Reggae#Latin#Kastle
American Songwriter

10 Iconic Moments From Bruce Springsteen’s Career

Musicians that survive in the music industry for decades on end can sometimes find themselves developing into nostalgia acts, sticking close to the hits they amassed in the ’60s and ’70s and not reaching much further. While there is certainly nothing wrong with that—we are as sentimental as the next journalists—there are a fair few music veterans that shun that idea and continue to allow their music to evolve with them. Bruce Springsteen falls into the latter category.
MUSIC
Variety

Was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Helped by Offscreen Scandals? Of Course! They Made the Movie Sound Like a Tabloid Soap Opera

We live in an age when all kinds of behavior that was once not thought of as scandalous is now scandalous. Yet the mentality of “calling people out” can extend to less serious and sometimes even trivial things. That’s been the drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and by drama, I don’t mean the story of a Stepford housewife, played by Florence Pugh, who wakes up to discover that the candy-colored ’50s dreamworld she’s been living in is a carefully constructed nightmare. That drama, as I wrote in my review, is just okay; it starts enticingly and then loses steam. But...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river

Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
American Songwriter

Best Bruce Springsteen Lyrics That Capture the American Spirit

Few artists have so accurately captured American life in all of its nuance and spirit quite as Bruce Springsteen has. Unlike many of his rockstar peers, the persona he exhibits on stage is not that of an untouchable force, clad in spandex and imbued with an air of pretense. Instead, he stands on stage as a model of the working class with songs that are such American paradigms they should be right up there with baseball and apple pie.
MUSIC
Billboard

Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone + BACARDÍ Kicked Off Life is Beautiful with Libations and a Liberating Music Lineup

Life is Beautiful officially got off to a swingin’ start (September 16th) at Ayu Dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip as hundreds of music lovers came to juice and jam poolside for the Rolling Stone Kick-Off Party, sponsored by BACARDÍ. In honor of the massive music festival that first took over downtown Vegas in 2013, they served the Life is Beautiful official cocktail “Desert Mojito” and pooled premier performers to get the party started, including co-headliners Charly Jordan—Nevada’s own much-in-demand female disc jockey—and Cash Cash, the talented dance pop DJ trio from New Jersey.   “Everybody’s having a good time in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton Hear a ‘Sweet Symphony’ in Love

Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton make for thrilling duet partners in the collaborative tune “Sweet Symphony,” the fourth new song that Oladokun has released this year. Written by Oladokun with Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” more than lives up to its title. With its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together. “I let my walls down, lay my weapons on the floor,” Oladokun sings. Stapleton steps in for the second verse and chorus, then they join in harmony for a...
MUSIC
yankodesign.com

Electric Guitar with Braille fretboard helps the visually impaired master a new instrument

While simply color-coordinating or backlighting parts of an instrument may work for regular novices, it doesn’t translate to visually impaired users. Vitar hopes to solve that by covering its entire fretboard with Braille keys that can help blind and vision-impaired people navigate their way around a guitar. Vitar, however, isn’t a traditional electric guitar either – it’s a MIDI instrument styled like a guitar, which also unlocks an entire world of potential with electronic music.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy