Pittsburg rolls by former SEK rival Fort Scott
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg tops former SEK rival Fort Scott 34-8. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
Joplin 44 Petro hosts Truckers Jamboree
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin-44 Petro is showing their appreciation for truckers with a Truckers Jamboree. The Jamboree lasted ten hours and featured a variety of things to do including a cook-out, live music, and a petting zoo. It gives truck drivers the opportunity to be social and potentially see...
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
Red Hot & Blue, staple of Joplin’s Rangeline restaurants to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — News has spread fast that a longtime Joplin restaurant on South Rangeline is coming to an end. “After 25 years the family-owned business of Red Hot & Blue Joplin will be smoking BBQ for the last time.” — RED HOT & BLUE. They made the...
Southeast Kansas steps up its resources for students
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a five-year nine-million dollar grant to improve student behavioral health in southeast Kansas.
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
Dr. Steve Gilbreth: Joplin High School principal by day, one-half of Dr. G & The Tall Man by night
Dr. Steve Gilbreth sat down with Chris Warner on KOAM Morning News to talk about his day job…and reveal a musical side of the Doctor some in the area may not be familiar with. Students in Joplin and their parents would know the good doctor as the principal of the Joplin High School, and he talked to Chris about how much he enjoyed the job. But he also talked about playing music with his friend Jason Otero, also known as The Tall Man.
Students protest reassignment of Miami Schools SRO
MIAMI, Okla. – Miami public school students and parents protest the reassignment of the school’s resource officer. KOAM’s Janna Hautala spoke with those who attended the protest on Tuesday. She also spoke with the Miami Police Chief about what happened. You can watch the story above. Below,...
News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation
Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
Ottawa police identify underage boy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
Sheriff confirms identity of body found in Grand Lake
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities confirm the body found in Grand Lake was that of a missing man. >>Previous Article: Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirms to KOAM that the body was 31-year-old Arslan “Shawn” Khalid. Grand River...
