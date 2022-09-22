Infinity Ward Stated That The Current Layout Of The Minimap Would Remain Unchanged Throughout The Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Open Beta Weekend

Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements
TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2
I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
Blizzard Has Announced That A PC And Console Closed Beta For Diablo 4’s Endgame Will Begin Soon
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
There’s A Chance That Modern Warfare 2’s Grand Prix Map Was Canceled
Because Infinity Ward removed any references to the new Grand Prix map from social media, Call of Duty players are concerned that it will not be included in Modern Warfare 2. For the closed beta that has just begun, Infinity Ward promised that the Grand Prix would be available for testing. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case; Grand Prix hasn’t been included in the beta, and Infinity Ward has said nothing about where it might be hiding.
In The Beta For Overwatch 2, Blizzard Details Adjustments To Several Heroes That Will Be Changed Before The Full Release Next Month
The release of Overwatch 2 is rapidly approaching, and Blizzard has already shown players some of how its expanding cast of heroes will be updated. There are now fewer than two weeks until the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games, which will feature significant changes to both returning and brand-new characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts
What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
Update Notes For The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bring Forward The Latest Settings And Improvements
The beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II received a fairly substantial patch that not only added new content but also fixed some of the game’s most vexing problems. Now that autumn has arrived in its full glory; the time has come to start playing Call of Duty again.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Release Date And Content Of Diablo Immortal’s First Big Patch
Since the launch of Diablo Immortal in May, Blizzard has provided players with a constant supply of updates and expansions. That fresh material has been on the light side, but next week will bring the first substantial update to the game. Blizzard has announced in a new blog post that...
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
The DualSense Experience in God of War: Ragnarok Is Finally Revealed
The most recent State of Play announced that a DualSense based on God of War: Ragnarok would be coming out on November 9. Sony has just presented their monthly State of Play conference, unveiling new titles, including Tekken 8 and Rise of the Ronin, and updates to previously announced games like the rebranding of Project Eve as Stellar Blade.
HappyGamer
510
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0