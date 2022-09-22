An event designed to give local veterans one stop access to several federal, state and local resources plus free health screenings is once again being held after two years off during the Pandemic. The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo, organized by Abingdon State Delegate Todd Pillion will provide veterans with important information concerning veterans assistance. Blood Pressure screenings, BMI, Bone Density and Mammogram tests and other screenings will be available. The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo is being held October 13 from nine am to three pm at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO