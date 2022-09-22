ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You Can Get A Free Blue Bunny Ice Cream Cone, But There's A Catch

We're on the eve of yet another food holiday, but unlike Bicarbonate of Soda Day or Noodle Ring Day (which are both real, actual things, according to National Day Calendar), this is one you'll definitely want to make sure to observe. Believe it or not, September 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Not to be confused with July's National Ice Cream Day, today's holiday specifically honors the edible vessel the frozen dessert is often served in.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Snack Food#Sugar#Food Drink#Video Game#N Ck
Mashed

We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went

While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebrag.com

Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours

Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
FOOD & DRINKS
HappyGamer

Knuckles’s New Pets Are Confirmed In The Latest Sonic Frontiers Artwork

The new Sonic Frontiers artwork recently unveiled at Tokyo Game Show is quite intriguing. There isn’t much information to be gleaned from it, but the artwork hints that Sonic’s friends will have a bigger role than first anticipated. Additionally, it serves as our first formal confirmation that Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will attend.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HappyGamer

Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch

A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Haunted Hogsmeade, A PlayStation-Exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Adventure, Will Challenge Players Against A Supernatural Power For Them To Possess Their Shop

During today’s PlayStation State of Play event, a console-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy shop quest called Haunted Hogsmeade was announced. The new Harry Potter game will allow players to attend a unique interactive version of the famed wizard school to develop their magical powers and end a deadly Goblin Rebellion. Although the release date of Hogwarts Legacy was delayed to February 2023 last month, State of Play nevertheless showed off some fascinating new footage of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection Will Soon Be Available As A Single Set In The Pokémon Trading Card Game It Will Feature The Legendary Eevee As Well As Its Nine Evolved Forms

As part of the upcoming Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, all of the different Eeveelutions will be collected in one high-quality set. Despite the lack of a new Eeveelution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Eevee evolutions that have previously appeared in the series continue to receive a lot of focus.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

James Spafford, Double Fine’s Vice President Of Communications And Marketing, Explains Why Psychonauts 2’s Collector’s Edition Includes Unplayable Bonus Material

The Psychonauts Collectors Edition will include additional content not included in the standard edition. The long-awaited successor to the 2006 cult hit platformer Psychonauts was released by Double Fine last year, and it appears that the makers left a significant amount of content on the cutting room floor. Later this year, fans will finally be able to view a few of these stripped-down designs when the Collector’s edition is released.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

You Can Get The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo Until September 26

Until September 26, gamers can try out one of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s levels in a time-limited trial, which is available for download now from the Koei Tecmo website. This year’s Tokyo Game Show is currently underway, and many major Japanese publishers have hosted their own live streams to showcase some of the most anticipated titles of the next year. Koei Tecmo is one of these publishers; they recently demonstrated some in-engine gameplay of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja’s upcoming game, which is expected to release in the first half of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
HappyGamer

Over the years, Eevee Has Evolved Into Many Different Forms, And One Pokémon Fan Has Imagined It And Its First Line Of Evolution As Adorable Frogs

In an outstanding collection of fan art, a Pokémon fan recently redesigned Eevee and its initial wave of evolutions as frogs instead of canines. The charming and fox-like Eevee was introduced in the original Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996. It is unique among Nintendo‘s ever-expanding range of collectible monsters due to how it evolves.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

510
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy