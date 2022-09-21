Read full article on original website
Retirement Dreams Fade As Inflation Lingers, Market Falters and Prices Rise
2022 could be one of the worst years to retire in recent memory," the 2022 Natixis Global Retirement Index report states.
moneyandmarkets.com
Avoid This Sector as the Fed Continues Its Aggressive Inflation Fight
I don’t do market forecasts. I build trading systems and look for profitable (and durable) trends to follow. Any hopes that inflation might break soon got thrown out the window this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August was much hotter than expected at 8.3% year over year. Even the core number, which excludes energy and food, came in at 6.3%.
Bond Market Meltdown Captures Inflation Fears, Recession Forecasts, Capitulation Risk
U.S. Treasury bond yields jumped higher Friday, extending one of the biggest fixed income market declines in seven decades, as investors grapple with the twin concerns of surging inflation and debt-fueled attempts to revive economic growth. Benchmark 2-year Treasury note yields, which were trading as low as 26 basis points...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Bracing for a Recession: What businesses can do to weather an economic downturn
The last time the U.S. (and, by extension, the world) faced a major recession back in 2007. By the time economists called an end to the Great Recession, in June...
More rate hikes ‘on the cards as tax cuts set to add to inflation pressures’
The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike was smaller than expected in financial markets thanks to the energy cap freeze lowering the inflation outlook, but experts are predicting more rises to come as the Government slashes taxes to boost growth. Its move to deliver a 0.5 percentage point...
How do interest rates affect inflation?
UK interest rates rose by 0.5 per cent to 2.25 per cent on 22 September as part of a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper soaring inflation, placing it at its highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.The decision by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was widely expected but had had to be delayed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the ensuing period of national mourning.The BoE said it now expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that the country is already in...
Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
The worst bond market decline since 1949 is set to disrupt the stock market, according to Bank of America. The bank said soaring interest rates will unwind the most crowded trades in the stock market, including long US tech. "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows...
The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says
The most recent sell-off in stocks is almost over, according to JPMorgan. The bank said as inflation expectations moderate, risk assets like stocks should will slow their descent. "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan said. The current sell-off in stocks is...
U.S. inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
WASHINGTON — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for asecond straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the...
TODAY.com
Federal reserve raises interest rates for 5th time in 2022
The Federal Reserve is continuing its campaign to curb inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate for a fifth time this year while signaling there is more to come. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Sept. 22, 2022.
