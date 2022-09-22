Read full article on original website
clipperpubco.com
Barbara (Mazour) McTavish
Barbara (Mazour) McTavish, of Wood River, passed away at her home, surrounded by her husband and daughters, on September 11, 2022, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A funeral mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River on Monday, September 19,...
clipperpubco.com
Shelton’s Dr. Gayle Knoll retires after nearly forty years
After nearly forty years of serving Shelton and the surrounding area, dentist Dr. Gayle Knoll has retired.Hailing from the North Platte
