Read full article on original website
Related
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
What “Lord of the Rings” Character Would Be from Iowa?
A lot of strange surveys come across my desk on a weekly basis. But I knew that someone, if only one person, would want to know the answer to this question. What Lord of the Rings character would be from Iowa, if not Middle Earth?. In lieu of the release...
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
A Nasty Pest Continues It’s Move Across Iowa & North America
Yes, unfortunately in addition to the spread of the Spotted-Lantern Fly, which I covered recently, we continue to fight, on all fronts, the Emerald Ash Borer; another Asian invader. And according to a recent report from KCRG TV-9, the invasive insect has now been confirmed in Mitchell County, Iowa for the first time. Infestation records from the Department Of Agriculture show the pest continues it's path across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Hour Drive Through Eastern Iowa Shows The State’s Beautiful Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and it's a matter of time before the trees start changing. Only in Your State shared a 2-Hour Iowa Fall Foliage Day Trip, and it'll not only show you some great views of the Mississippi, but some of the state's best leaves. Add our map to your...
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
New Website to Help Seniors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois
Whether I'm willing to admit it or not, I'm at the point in my life where I'm closer to the end than the beginning. Not that I'm in any hurry to call it quits, but I've definitely reached the point where I need to do a little planning. The question...
Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17
As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
754
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0