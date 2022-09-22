ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Q107.5

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

A Nasty Pest Continues It’s Move Across Iowa & North America

Yes, unfortunately in addition to the spread of the Spotted-Lantern Fly, which I covered recently, we continue to fight, on all fronts, the Emerald Ash Borer; another Asian invader. And according to a recent report from KCRG TV-9, the invasive insect has now been confirmed in Mitchell County, Iowa for the first time. Infestation records from the Department Of Agriculture show the pest continues it's path across the state.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America

A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17

As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q107.5

Q107.5

