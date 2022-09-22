ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Peacocks flourish near famous landmark

To folks who live near the White Rock Stables at the top of Flag Pole Hill, it’s not only the neigh of horses and the clatter of their hooves they expect to hear. For about the last 50 years, a flock of peacocks, more correctly called peafowl when speaking of both the males and females (we’ll call them peacocks here), roamed the nearby neighborhood. Then stable owner Tex M. Odder Sr. brought the birds in. Odder is remembered often as his family, who still own the stable, sees the white peacock that symbolizes his gift to Dallas. There were six white birds up until this year. The staff doesn’t know what happened to five of them, although it could have been a bobcat or a coyote.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
historynet.com

Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
FORT WORTH, TX

