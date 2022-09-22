Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Durbin says GOP governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona are ‘using migrants as pawns’
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin accused the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona of using undocumented migrants as political pawns before he again called the action of transporting migrants to Chicago and other major cities "inhumane." Durbin, a Democrat, acknowledged to reporters that the U.S. has a "serious national problem"...
AOC suggests Texas Gov. Abbott should retire after transporting migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should retire after he orchestrated the transportation of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C. The New York Democrat, who was also the recipient of migrants after Abbott bused some to her state from Texas last month,...
Texas Democrat Mayor Defends Busing Migrants Out of State: 'We Help Them'
The mayor of El Paso stressed on Sunday the measures his city is taking to ensure migrants are sent to places they need to go and that best fit their needs.
Were migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard given ‘fake addresses’ by DHS? Agency responds
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending a group of almost 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, immigration attorneys in the Boston area jumped into action to help them deal with their immigration cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home
Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say
As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic mayor of El Paso says bussing migrants to other US cities should not be political
With border crossings surging to at least 2 million in fiscal year 2022, a Texas Democratic mayor is facilitating the bussing of migrants to sanctuary cities. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to share why his city organizes migrant buses to New York City and other areas.
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Comments / 0