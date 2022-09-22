Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg physician who signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification gets license suspended
OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges. In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth Oktoberfest has an identity crisis; it's why two groups are dueling over the trademark moniker in court
LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
ncwlife.com
Chelan-Douglas health board votes down second initiative by vaccine-decrying member
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health turned down a proposal Monday to review consent forms and other material offered to COVID vaccine recipients, dealing a second defeat to a boardmember who's consistently alleged that the widely distributed inoculations are unsafe. Bill Sullivan asked the board to create...
KIMA TV
Yakima Health District confirms complaints, working on getting DTG Recycle odor fixed
YAKIMA -- Multiple neighbors and hikers have voiced their concerns about smells and possible water contaminated coming from the DTG Recycling Center. Today, KIMA confirmed with the Yakima Health District that these complaints are true and they've been doing studies to try to fix the issue. They say they're working...
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
kpq.com
Grant County Government Emails Compromised Through Phishing Email
Grant County government emails were compromised after an employee opened a phishing email on Wednesday. People outside of Grant County have been receiving emails from the county. Grant County Central Services Director Thomas Gaines asks the public to ignore any county email that asks people to open a proposal or...
Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Fire burning by Yakima Valley Mall, greenway considered under control
UNION GAP, Wash. — Emergency coordinators and fire leaders out of Yakima are aware of a fire burning near the greenway area of Valley Mall Blvd and Interstate 82. Although the optics might make it appear like danger is imminent, this situation is under control. According to Suncomm 911...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
ifiberone.com
Feds recommend Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years in prison
YAKIMA - Disgraced Basin City cattleman Cody Easterday will likely get a lot of time behind bars after bilking Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. The U.S. Justice Department has recommended that Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison, according to the Capital Press.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
