Ellensburg, WA

ifiberone.com

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has an identity crisis; it's why two groups are dueling over the trademark moniker in court

LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern are asking a judge to settle their differences over the legality of having a non-Leavenworth-based event label itself as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." Both the city of Leavenworth and Projekt Bayern have retained legal counsels to square off in Spokane’s U.S. District court...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ellensburg, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Government
Ellensburg, WA
Health
News Talk KIT

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Government Emails Compromised Through Phishing Email

Grant County government emails were compromised after an employee opened a phishing email on Wednesday. People outside of Grant County have been receiving emails from the county. Grant County Central Services Director Thomas Gaines asks the public to ignore any county email that asks people to open a proposal or...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy

He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County

YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Feds recommend Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years in prison

YAKIMA - Disgraced Basin City cattleman Cody Easterday will likely get a lot of time behind bars after bilking Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. The U.S. Justice Department has recommended that Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison, according to the Capital Press.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair

You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
YAKIMA, WA

