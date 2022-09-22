Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
kyma.com
Business in El Centro staying afloat
How the lack business has affected the flow of customers - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports. El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Downtown El Centro was once the heart of the city, with a strong economy. But now it's almost a ghost town. A total of nine businesses...
kyma.com
Healthy Eating with Chef Lucy: Hibiscus Tacos
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Hibiscus Tacos are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado. The hibiscus flower is also rich in flavonoids, vitamin C, and organic acids, which provide various health benefits, such as helping to control blood pressure and promote weight loss. Ingredients:. 8 ounces dried...
