KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
wtae.com
One person flown to hospital after car-truck crash on Route 66
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a propane truck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, on Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report from the crash scene in the video above. The crash on Route 66 near Daisy...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
thenorthernlight.com
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A
Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: House fire response closes Vista Drive in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a residential fire in the 6100 block of Vista Drive about 8:30pm, Wednesday, September 21st. The fire was quickly knocked down, but the response blocked all traffic on Vista Drive between Robyn Drive and Lincoln Drive. Whatcom County...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
HOV lane violator with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets stopped on Interstate 5
A driver on southbound Interstate 5 near the King-Snohomish county line was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday morning after using the HOV lane with no passengers in their car. The driver used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger in the front...
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
kpug1170.com
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash involving motorcycle closed both lanes of SB I-5 by Sunset Drive interchange
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Both lanes of southbound I-5 north of the Sunset Drive interchange were closed due to a car versus motorcycle crash about 3:35pm on Sunday, September 18th. Initial reports were this was an injury crash. As of 3:45pm, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Bellingham Fire Department personnel...
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
