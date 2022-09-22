Read full article on original website
Pretty Problems (2022 movie) trailer, release date
Jack and Lindsay are invited on a getaway trip with affluent strangers: down the rabbit hole, and into the most unhinged weekend of their lives. Can their relationship survive? Startattle.com – Pretty Problems 2022. Genre : Comedy / Drama / Romance. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 2) “The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep”, trailer, release date
Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. Network:...
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2 Episode 1) Disney+, trailer, release date
Our Mighty Ducks, along with their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham), head to an elite summer hockey institute in California, run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player Gavin Cole (Josh Duhamel). Startattle.com – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Disney+. It’s invitation only, and the talent is next-level...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 5) “Frenemies”, trailer, release date
With Starman back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW.
The Lost King (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan
An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Startattle.com – The Lost King 2022. Starring : Sally Hawkins / Steve Coogan. Genre : Drama. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director...
The Resident (Season 6 Episode 2) “Peek and Shriek”, trailer, release date
The high stakes governor election results in violence at the polls, causing multiple victims to arrive at Chastain. Conrad finds common ground with an aggressive patient, helping lead to a diagnosis for his outbursts. Meanwhile, when another patient’s lung collapses, the doctors find a serious root of the issue. Startattle.com – The Resident | FOX.
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 1) “The Next Day”, trailer, release date
Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group. Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they’re fit to survive in 10,000 B.C. Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network:...
Chicago P.D. (Season 10 Episode 2) “The Real You”, trailer, release date
When a convicted mu—-er hijacks a pr—n van, the team scrambles to find him. Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two. Startattle.com – Chicago P.D. | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “The Real You”. Release date: September 28, 2022 at...
Monarch (Season 1 Episode 3) “Show Them Who You Are, Baby”, Susan Sarandon, trailer, release date
As Nicky prepares to perform at the “Queens of Country” concert, she learns of Clive’s affair and is determined to turn the tables on him. Meanwhile, Luke is told the devastating truth from Nicky; Catt celebrates Ana’s signing with Monarch with a party at the Brambles, where Ana and Ace connect. Startattle.com – Monarch | FOX.
FBI (Season 5 Episode 2) “Love Is Blind”, trailer, release date
When an officer is fatally shot at a pawn shop along with the store’s owner, the team tries to figure out why a young, recent Ivy League dropout is tied to the c–me. Startattle.com – FBI | CBS. This episode is directed by Jon Cassar and written...
FBI: International (Season 2 Episode 02) “Don’t Say Her Name Again” trailer, release date
When a local predator begins extorting underage American girls online, the Fly Team attempts to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Startattle.com – FBI: International | CBS. Also, Kellett decides she should find a roommate. This episode was directed by Avi Youabian...
The Visitor (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
When Robert (Finn Jones) and his wife Maia (Jessica McNamee) move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic – a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’. Startattle.com – The Visitor 2022. Robert soon finds himself descending down...
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 4) Hulu, “Dear Offred”, Elisabeth Moss, trailer, release date
June fights her need for violent revenge as Serena settles into her new role in Toronto. Rattled by Janine, Aunt Lydia makes a surprising suggestion to Lawrence. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Episode title: “Dear Offred”. Release date: September 28, 2022 at 12am...
